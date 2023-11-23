Dhootha Trailer OUT: Naga Chaitanya is an investigative journalist battling dark forces in suspense thriller

To mark Naga Chaitanya's birthday, the makers of his upcoming supernatural suspense thriller, Dhootha, have released the trailer. The trailer showcases Naga Chaitanya Akkineni as Sagar, an investigative journalist who finds himself entangled in a web of dark secrets and mysteries.

The trailer opens with Sagar's character, determined to uncover the truth behind a series of disturbing premonitions revealed through newspaper clippings. These clippings predict tragic accidents befalling those in Sagar's proximity, prompting him to race against time to prevent the impending tragedies. The trailer concludes with the release date announcement, revealing that Dhootha will premiere on December 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer effectively captures the essence of suspense, keeping the audience engaged from beginning to end. Director Vikram K Kumar is known for his mastery in the realm of supernatural thrillers.

Check out the Naga Chaitanya starrer Dhootha trailer below

Nagarjuna Akkineni extends birthday wishes to Naga Chaitanya and praises Dhootha trailer

Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his X (formally Twitter) to wish his son on the occasion of his birthday and captioned the post as, “Dear chay_akkineni wishing you many happy returns of the day!! I love the way you explore new genres and keep inventing yourself !! wishing you all the success on your Ott debut!! #DhoothaOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN Releasing on Dec 1”

Check out the Nagarjuna Akkineni Tweet to Naga Chaitanya below

More about Naga Chaitanya's Dhootha

The series is directed by Vikram K Kumar and is said to be of eight-episode series and also features powerful performances by an eclectic ensemble cast including Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai in pivotal roles.

Upcoming Projects of Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's latest film, Custody, which also marked his Tamil debut. The film featured an ensemble cast including Aravind Swamy, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Jayasudha, and many more. The film has been bankrolled by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, while the music for the film has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Naga Chaitanya is also reuniting with Premam helmer Chandoo Mondeti for an upcoming project, tentatively titled NC23. The film also marks the on-screen reunion of the actor and Sai Pallavi after the 2021 film Love Story.

The film is bankrolled by Bunny Vasu under the banner of Geetha Arts and is reportedly based on the real-life stories of the fishermen of Srikakulam. The actor and the director have already visited the village of K Matchilesam, to learn and understand more about the fishermen and their lifestyles as well. It is reported that Chay will be playing a young man belonging to a fishermen's community from a small town in Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa FIRST LOOK released: Spiritual journey of atheist warrior turned Lord Shiva devotee