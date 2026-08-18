Dhruv Vikram breaks silence on personal life scrutiny after Anupama Parameswaran’s comment: ‘Know who you are’

Trigger Warning: This article addresses sensitive topics, including abuse, which some readers may find distressing. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran have been making headlines ever since rumours surfaced that the actors were dating and had later parted ways. Following the actress’ comments about narcissism, which hinted at issues in her previous relationship, Dhruv has opened up about the scrutiny surrounding his personal life.

Dhruv Vikram opens up on scrutiny against his personal life

Speaking at the India Today Tamil Roundtable, Dhruv Vikram said, “If I’m being honest, I can’t say it has never affected me. That said, I think it’s important to anchor yourself in reality. Know who you are, know what you stand for, and protect fiercely everybody that you love and everything that matters to you, or has ever mattered to you before.”

The actor continued, “When you are aligned with the truth, and when you know what anchors you, scrutiny can only go so far. Subconsciously, you learn to be an army of one. You have your own world; you do the inner work. You protect your bubble as much as you can.”

As Anupama’s words went viral on social media, Dhruv explained that he prefers to stay away from social media, although he enjoys creating edits and shooting videos of his father ( Chiyaan Vikram ), niece, and pets. He revealed that he makes many edits without posting them. He also said that social media has become the center of the world and that, while he is more active during promotions, he usually spends his time reading or listening to music otherwise, underlining that it is not a conscious decision.

For those unaware, Anupama Parameswaran recently opened up about her past relationship and described her former partner as a narcissistic person. The actress said that the person would behave differently from one day to the next, with a certain cycle of toxicity repeating over and over again.

While the HGPK actress did not name anyone, several netizens speculated that she was referring to Dhruv Vikram. Speculation about their alleged relationship had been doing the rounds for some time. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied the reports.

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