Dhruv Vikram displays his musical talent on Instagram and gets his fans awestruck; Watch video

Taking to Instagram, Dhruv Vikram shared a video of himself singing and performing the song Siru Siru Uravugal from the film Unnale Unnale.

It goes without saying that music lifts our spirits when things don’t go the way we planned or when we are under stress. Looks like Dhruv Vikram too has believed in music. Taking to his Instagram space, the young Kollywood actor has put everyone awestruck with his musical spells. He shared a video of himself singing Siru Siru Uravugal from the film Unnale Unnale, while revealing how he spends his quarantine time. In the video, it can be seen that he is also playing an acoustic guitar as he sings the song from the 2007 romantic flick.

From the comments that he has received for the video, it can be understood that the youngster has impressed his fans and followers quickly with his musical skills. Meanwhile, a few days ago, Dhruv’s Instagram space received much attention after he posted a special video on the 54th birthday of his father and actor Chiyaan Vikram. The video had clippings from several films of the popular actor. Posting the video, Dhruv captioned it, “Happy birthday Chiyaan. Here’s a video from your biggest fan. (sic).” Dhruv made his acting debut with Adithya Varma.

Directed by Gireesaaya, the film had Banita Sandhu playing the female lead and Priya Anand in an important role. It is to be noted that several celebrities including Shruti Haasan have been sharing their music videos on their social media pages as they inspire people to be productive and stress-free during the nation-wide lockdown.

Credits :Instagram

