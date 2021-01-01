Dhruv Vikram’s next to be directed by Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame

Taking to his Instagram space, Dhruv Vikram shared a photo with Mari Selvaraj while revealing the news.

Kollywood director Mari Selvaraj has managed to gain a lot of popularity in Tamil Nadu in a jiffy. He has now emerged to be a critically acclaimed director, and all eyes are on his next film Karnan. The film has Dhanush as the lead actor, and the makers recently wrapped up the shooting process of the highly anticipated film. Now, actor Dhruv Vikram has confirmed on his Twitter space that he will be collaborating with Mari Selvaraj for his next film.

Sharing a photo with the director, Dhruv stated that it made him feel blessed to act in a film directed by Mari Selvaraj. He wrote, “So grateful and happy to be working on my next with the Ace filmmaker Mari Selvaraj sir Truly blessed”. It is expected that more details regarding this collaboration will be made official soon.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Vikram will be collaborating with sensational director Karthik Subbaraj for his next film. In the film, he will be sharing the screen space with his father and Kollywood’s popular actor Chiyaan Vikram. Touted to be a gangster flick, the makers are expected to share more details about the film in the upcoming days. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander and it will be bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under his home banner Seven Screen Studio. On the other hand, Mari Selvaraj is awaiting the release of his next film Karnan.

