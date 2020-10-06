Dhruv Vikram’s Varmaa: Original cut version of Bala directorial to get OTT release

Directed by Bala, Varmaa was the first-ever version of Arjun Reddy's Tamil remake. However, it was called off and the whole film was remade with a new set of cast in 2019.

The Tamil remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy had Dhruv Vikram as the lead actor. Titled Varmaa, the film ran into trouble and the entire film was remade yet again to be released as Adithya Varma. Now, it was announced a couple of days back that the original director’s cut version of Varmaa will be released on OTT platform. Dhruv Vikram took to his Twitter space and announced that the film will be released on October 6th.

Directed by Bala, Varmaa was the first ever Tamil remake version of Arjun Reddy. However, it was called off and the whole film was remade with a new set of cast and crew in 2019. Though the second Tamil version, titled Adithya Varma, had different cast with a new director, it had Dhruv Vikram in the lead role. Gireesaaya helmed the second version of the remake. The original cut of Dhruv Vikram's Varmaa directed by Bala will now be available on the OTT platform Simply South.

Also Read: Anushka Shetty and Vijay Deverakonda to join hands as lead actors for a new project?

Meanwhile, Dhruv Vikram will be next seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming yet to be titled project. For the first time, he will be sharing the screen space with his father and veteran actor Chiyaan Vikram. Tentatively titled Chiyaan 60, the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander and it will be bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under his home banner Seven Screen Studio. Touted to be a gangster flick, it is anticipated that the film will narrate the story of a gangster father and his son.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×