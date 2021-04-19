Dhruv Vikram shares PHOTO with his father Chiyaan Vikram; Sends belated birthday wishes to him

Vikram and Dhruv Vikram are all set to be seen sharing the screen space in the upcoming yet to be titled film directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

It is well known that Kollywood actor Chiyaan Vikram and his actor son Dhruv Vikram share a special bond. With the photos that Dhruv shares on social media, it can be understood that they are like two peas in a pod and they are inseparable. In his latest Instagram post, Dhruv has shared a photo with Chiyaan Vikram and sent him his belated birthday wishes. In the photo, they both can be seen posing for a mirror selfie.

For the first time ever, the father-son duo is all set to share the screen space in the upcoming yet to be titled film. Directed by popular Kollywood filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, some reports suggest that the film will be titled Thiravu Kool Mandhiravaadhi. However, no official update about the film’s title is made yet by the makers. With the poster in the movie announcement, it is understood that the film will be based on a gangster backdrop.

Meanwhile, Vikram has two films in his kitty namely Cobra and Ponniyin Selvan. Cobra directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu has Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in the summer of 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic hit. As far as Ponniyin Selvan is concerned, hearsay has that Chiyaan Vikram will be seen as the Chola king Adithya Karikaalan. It is directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam and also stars , Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi among the others in the lead roles.

