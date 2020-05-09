Dhruv Vikram was the original choice to play Anbukkarasu in the National Award winning film Pasanga? Find Out

The actor reportedly was the first choice of director Pandiraj to essay the character of Anbukkarasu in the film Pasanga.

As per the latest news updates on Dhruv Vikram, the actor reportedly was the first choice of director Pandiraj to essay the character of Anbukkarasu in the film Pasanga. The news reports further add that the director wanted to bring onboard the Adithya Varma actor to play the character. But, Dhruv's father Chiyaan Vikram reportedly did now let his son act in the Pandiraj directorial. This film was a kid comedy flick and went on to win the National Award. The south director went ahead and brought actor Kishore on board to play Anbukkarasu's character.

The comedy-drama, Pasanga was a hit among the fans and film audiences. The charming actor Dhruv Vikram made his debut with Adithya Varma. This film was a Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster film Arjun Reddy. This film had Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The film was a massive success and was also remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh. The south flick, Adithya Varma also featured Banita Sandhu, Leela Samson, and Priya Anand. The Pandiraj directorial, called Pasanga had won the Best Child Actor award for Sree Raam.

Now, with the latest news update about Dhruv, the fans were left surprised as it would have been interesting to see the Adithya Varma actor in a hardcore comedy film. The actor also shared a candid picture of himself on his Instagram profile. The south actor in his post urged everyone to stay at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

