Dhruv Vikram's next is biopic of Kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan; Directed by Mari Selvaraj

Dhruv Vikram is teaming up with director Mari Selvaraj for his upcoming film. This is the fourth movie of the actor in his career. The yet-to-be-to-be-titled film is a biopic of a kabaddi player named Manathi Ganesan. The film has caught major buzz and expectations.

Dhruv Vikram has begun prep to play the role of the sportsman in the film. He is undertaking training for the role and leaving no stone unturned to do perfect justice. The shoot is expected to begin in August. Currently, the production work on the film is going on at a brisk phase.

Recently, addressing the media, Mari said that the film is based on a Kabaddi player named Manathi Ganesan. He said, "He is an Arjuna Awardee and a very close relative. I always wanted to feature his story."

About the film

A few days ago, the Mahaan actor took to Instagram and shared a monochrome pic flaunting his chiseled body. The actor is making sure to hit the gym and undergoing a massive physical transformation. He captioned the post, 'Prep'.

The film is said to be bankrolled by Pa Ranjith's Neelam Production. More details will be announced soon.

About Maamannan

Meanwhile, Mari Selvaraj is currently busy working on the post-production work of Maamannan featuring Udhayanidhi, Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil, and Vadivelu in main roles. Maamannan is the last film of Udhayanidhi as he has decided to concentrate deeply on politics after becoming Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu.

The audio and trailer of the film have been announced to be unveiled on June 1. The makers of Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan have released the second single 'Jigu Jigu Rail', which has vocals by music composer AR Rahman. While Yugabharathi has penned the lyrics, Sandy has choreographed the dance for the lyrical video.

