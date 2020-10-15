Dhruva Natchathiram actress Ritu Varma to star opposite Ravi Teja in an upcoming film?

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that the gorgeous diva Ritu Varma will romance the Mass Maharaja in the upcoming action drama.

The latest news reports on the stunning actress Ritu Varma state that the actress could play the female lead opposite actor Ravi Teja in an upcoming film. There is a strong buzz in the film industry that the gorgeous diva Ritu Varma will romance the Mass Maharaja in the upcoming action drama. This film is reportedly helmed by filmmaker Ramesh Varma. Previously, it was reported that the Krack actor will be playing the lead in the film by director Ramesh Varma.

The latest buzz about the project states that Ritu Varma will be essaying the female lead. The news reports further go on to add that the popular actor Ravi Teja will be essaying a double role in the Ramesh Varma directorial. The news reports further add that the lead actor of the upcoming action flick still has to complete the filming work of his other film, Krack. This film is helmed by well known director Gopichand Malineni. The film will also feature the beautiful actress Shruti Haasan. The southern beauty will be essaying the female lead opposite Ravi Teja. The film Krack will feature Ravi Teja in a tough cop's role.

The first look of the lead star was unveiled by the makers some time back. The news reports further state that the film will have many intense action sequences. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for Krack to hit the big screen. The news reports state that the Gopichand Malineni film was slated for a release, but got postponed due to the COVID 19 crisis.

Credits :TOI

