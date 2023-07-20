Dhruva Natchathiram: Aishwarya Rajesh's scenes chopped off from Vikram and Gautam Vasudev Menon's film?

Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming film Dhruva Natchathiram is one most awaited and anticipated in Tamil. After much delay, the film is gearing up for release and makers have been sharing updates as well. Yesterday, the first single was released and it received a huge response. Well now, according to reports, portions of Aishwarya Rajesh have been removed from the film.

According to reports, Oru Manam song, which was released three years ago, featuring Aishwarya Rajesh and Vikram, has gone private on the makers' YouTube channel. In the teaser of Dhruva Natchathiram, Aishwarya's name credit was visible with other cast and crew. However, in the recently released second single His Name is John, her name was not in the credits list.

While the reason for Aishwarya Rajesh's portions chopped from the film is unknown, it is said that the chapter featuring has been removed from the script. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.



First single titled His Name is John wins audiences

The first single titled His Name is John was released on Wednesday. The upbeat song is the perfect blend of rap and Tamil folk music with modern beats. The rap is in English. The audience have loved the song and has been going viral on the Internet since yesterday.

Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled the trippy track on Twitter and wrote, "Somethings are just worth the wait! Thrilled to release the second single His Name Is John. Can’t wait to see what Gautham Menon sir has managed to pull off for all of us in Dhruva Natchathiram."

His Name is John is composed by Harris Jayaraj and written and voiced by rapper Paal Dabba. The film also brings back the iconic combination of GVM and music director Harris Jayaraj.

About Dhruva Natchathiram

Dhruva Natchathiram is a spy thriller starring an ensemble cast led by Vikram along with Ritu Varma, Parthiban, Simran, Dhivyadharshini. The highly anticipated project features Chiyaan Vikram in the role of John, a highly trained spy who serves the National security agency of India. Anthony handles the editing. The Chiyaan Vikram starrer is jointly produced by Ondraga Entertainment, Kondaduvom Entertainment, and Escape Artists Motion Pictures. The release date is yet to be announced.

