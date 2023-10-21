Dhruva Natchathiram Chapter 1: Trailer of Chiyaan Vikram starrer to drop on THIS date; Details inside

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s upcoming film Dhruva Natchathiram, which features Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role has been one of the most anticipated films for quite some time now. The trailer of the film debuted on October 19th in theaters and was played before Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo.

However, the trailer has not been released online yet. Gautham Vasudev Menon took to social media to announce that the online trailer release of the film would happen on a later day. In the latest update, the makers of the film have revealed via social media that the online trailer release will take place on October 24th, on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

The production house, Ondraga Entertainment, shared the post on their X with the caption: “Lock and load; Get ready to meet John and The Basement; #DhruvaNatchathiramTrailer drops on the 24th of October”

Dhruva Natchathiram trailer theater release

Fans who went to watch Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film, Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, were in for a surprise, as the trailer for Gautham Vasudev Menon’s upcoming film was screened before the film began. Gautham Vasudev Menon plays a prominent role in Leo as well.

It was later confirmed by GVM that it was a conscious decision to release the trailer without massive hype. He had also hinted at the online release date of the trailer.

What we know about Dhruva Natchathiram so far

Dhruva Natchathiram can be considered the Enai Noki Paayum Thota helmer’s dream project. In fact, he has even mentioned that he got into acting so that he got time to focus on this project. The spy action thriller film has been in the making for close to 7 years now.

The film features an ensemble cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Vinayakan, Aishwarya Rajesh, Arjun Das, Ritu Varma, Simran, Maya S. Krishnan, and many more. The film is also bankrolled by Gautham Vasudev Menon under the banner of Ondraga Entertainment. The music for the film has been composed by Harris Jayaraj, and the film will have a second part as well. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on November 24th.

