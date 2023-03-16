Dhruva Natchathiram: Chiyaan Vikram and Gautham Vasudev Menon’s film to get a theatrical release in May?

Chiyaan Vikram, the National award-winning actor made a fantastic comeback to the success track with the 2022-released blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan. Similarly, director Gautham Vasudev Menon made a grand comeback after a series of duds, with the superhit project Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. And, the actor-director duo, who are set to be active in the film industry once again with some promising projects, are now set to release their much-delayed ambitious project Dhruva Natchathiram very soon.

Chiyaan Vikram-Gautham Menon's project to hit the theatres in May?

If the latest reports are to be believed, Dhruva Natchathiram is gearing up for a grand theatrical release this Summer, mostly in May, this year. According to recent updates, director Gautham Vasudev Menon and the production team are keen to release the film on May 19, Friday. However, the release date of the project has not been finalised yet. But, the grapevine also suggests that the makers are planning to release the film only after Chiyaan Vikram's highly anticipated project Ponniyin Selvan 2, which is slated to hit the theatres on April 28, completes its theatrical run.

Meanwhile, director Gautham Vasudev Menon has recently wrapped up the final patch shoot of the film in Chennai, with a brief schedule. Thae post-production works, on the other hand, is currently nearing its final stage. In that case, a massive update on the film, mostly a special teaser or another single, will be revealed soon. An official announcement on the release date of Dhruva Natchathiram is also expected to be out very soon.

Dhruva Natchathiram: Everything you need to know

The actor-filmmaker duo joined hands for Dhruva Natchathiram in 2016, after popular actor Suriya, who was the original choice for the project, walked out of the project citing creative differences. The spy thriller is based on a team of 10 secret agents who work for the National security agency of India, under disguise. The project features Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Verma as the female leads.

Chiyaan Vikram is essaying the role of the head of the team, while many celebrated actors Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, R Parthiban, Divyadarshini, Munna, Vamsi Krishna, and others appear as the other members. Harris Jayaraj composed the music for the film, and Anthony handles the editing.

