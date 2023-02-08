Dhruva Natchathiram: Chiyaan Vikram-Gautham Vasudev Menon’s delayed film to hit the theatres soon?

Dhruva Natchathiram, the highly anticipated spy thriller which features Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role is one of the most-delayed projects in the history of contemporary Tamil cinema. The project, which is helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon started rolling in 2017 after a very long pre-production and re-casting. But, the Vikram starrer was further delayed due to financial issues and the creative differences between director Gautham Menon and the production banner. However, the latest updates suggest that Dhruva Natchathiram will hit the theatres soon.

As per the reports, director Gautham Vasudev Menon has finally finished the long-pending patch-work shoot of the much-awaited project. The reports suggest that the team was simultaneously finishing the post-production works of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer. In that case, we can now confirm that Dhruva Natchathiram is finally nearing the last stage of its production. As per the latest updates, director Gautham Menon and his team are happy and confident with the final product, and are now keen to release the film during Summer 2022.