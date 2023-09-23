Dhruva Natchathiram: Chiyaan Vikram’s film to hit the theaters on THIS date; Details inside

It has been close to ten years since Dhruva Natchathiram was initially announced, and around 7 years since the project was revived. The film, first announced in 2013 by director-producer Gautham Vasudev Menon, fell into a production hell due to the financial constraints of the Enai Noki Paayum Thota director.

Following a series of announcements over the years, the film has finally geared up for its grand release. The much anticipated first collaboration between Gautham Vasudev Menon and Chiyaan Vikram has been confirmed to hit the silver screen on 24 November this year. The production house, Ondraga Entertainment, took to social media to announce the release date of the film. The post shared by the production house said:

“Mission Report: #DhruvaNatchathiram will be storming the theaters from November 24, 2023 Get ready to welcome John and his team!”

Check out the post below

The makers of the film also announced on 22nd September that the film had been certified U/A by the CBFC, via social media.

About the film

Dhruva Natchathiram is said to be a spy action film, which would reportedly be released in parts. The first part is titled Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter 1 - Yuddha Kaandam. The film, helmed by Gautam Vasudev Menon, features Ritu Varma, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Rajesh, Simran, Vinayakan, Arjun Das, Maya S. Krishnan, and many more, other than the Ponniyin Selvan actor.

The music for the film is composed by Harris Jayaraj, known for films like Engeyum Kaadhal and Minnale. Manoj Paramahamsa, who has previously worked with GVM in his 2019 action thriller Enai Noki Paayum Thota, which had Dhanush in the lead role, is handling the cinematography department. Additional support for cinematography is provided by Jomon T. John, known for films like Charlie, Jacobinte Swargarajyam, and more.

It is also reported that the sequel to the film, titled Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter 2, is in its post-production stage. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

On the work front

Gautham Vasudev Menon would next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-anticipated film Leo, which is set to hit the theaters on 19th October. It is rumored that he is playing the role of a police officer. As in the case of Vikram, he was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The actor is next set to feature in the film Thangaalan, helmed by Pa. Ranjith. The film is also said to feature Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dhruva Natchathiram: Did you know Suriya was first choice for the spy film? Here’s why actor walked out