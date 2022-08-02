Dhruva Natchathiram director Gautham Menon shares photos with Chiyaan Vikram; Film to wrap up soon

Director Gautham Menon and Chiyaan Vikram's much delayed project Dhruva Natcbathiram, is one of the most awaited project. The film has been carrying a great ever since it's inception. Although, the film has got postponed numerous times due to various reasons, now the filmmaker announced a new update, leaving fans super excited.

Gautham Menon shared a few pics with Vikram on his Instagram page and captioned, “The stars will align!”. According to reports, the film will be wrapped up soon and head to post production work. It is expected that the film will soon make it to the big screens this Summer. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Apart from the South star, the movie also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Ritu Varma, and Simran in the lead roles. It has been co-produced by Ishari K. Ganesh and written by Menon himself.

For unversed, Gautham first announced Dhruva Natchathiram with Suriya in the lead role. However, the creative differences during the pre-production phase caused a rift between the duo. In 2013, Suriya issued an open letter explaining, why he no will no longer be part of Gautham’s project and while it seemed like the two won’t collaborate again, they buried the hatchet and worked together for Netflix’s Navarasa.

Meanwhile, Gautham Menon is currently awaiting for the release of his next Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ with Simbu. The film is set for theatrical release on September 16. Vikram, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of supernatural thriller Cobra. Directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film also features Srinidhi Shetty, and music is by A.R. Rahman. The actor has two more movies lined up namely the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan co-starring Aishwarya Rai and the historical drama titled Mahavir Karna.

