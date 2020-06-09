Dhruva Natchathiram director reveals Chiyaan Vikram to begin dubbing for the action thriller shortly

Chiyaan Vikram's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the action thriller Dhruva Natchathiram. As per the latest buzz, he will soon be dubbing for the movie.

Chiyaan Vikram has some interesting projects coming up one of which is the Gautham Menon directorial titled Dhruva Natchathiram. It happens to be an action spy thriller in which the actor will be seen playing the role of an agent. As has been revealed by the movie’s director, the production needs just two more days to complete it. Now, as per the latest reports, the Cobra star will shortly begin shooting for the Tamil drama much to the excitement of his fans.

Gautham Menon who is accredited with multiple hits recently had an AMA session with fans in which he has revealed various details related to Dhruva Natchathiram. The noted filmmaker states that the editing work of the action drama is currently under progress and that Chiyaan Vikram will soon begin with the dubbing session. Apart from the South star, the movie also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Ritu Varma, and Simran in the lead roles. It has been co-produced by Ishari K. Ganesh and written by Menon himself.

Vikram is currently in the news for another movie which is the supernatural thriller Cobra. The movie has been directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu and also features Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, Miya George, John Vijay, and others in pivotal roles. The music for the movie has been composed by A.R. Rahman. The actor has two more movies lined up namely the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan co-starring Aishwarya Rai and the historical drama titled Mahavir Karna.

