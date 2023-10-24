Dhruva Natchathiram Final Trailer OUT: Vikram-Gautham Menon’s spy thriller creates a buzz ahead of its release

Chiyaan Vikram and Gautham Vasudev Menon’s film Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam, which has been in production hell since 2016, has finally got its theatrical release date on November 24 of this year.

The film’s makers have dropped the final trailer from the film, and it is definitely going to be a classic GVM movie within a spy world. Chiyaan Vikram looks dapper as always in the sleuth character, with Ritu Varma, Simran, Parthiban, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and many more joining them.

Watch the Official Trailer here

The official trailer released by the makers today showcases the narrative of how a spy organization is being formed after the attacks of 26/11 in India. The organization being formed is called The Basement, and it is to enforce the country's security without abiding by the rules and procedures of other organizations responsible for the same.

Recruiting the personnel from different sectors of life, they form an 11-person team in which Chiyaan Vikram, who plays the character called John, is a specialist at his job and is the leader of this spy team.

The trailer, which spans around 2:35 minutes, shows a highly engaging and thrilling spy movie picturized in classic Gautham Menon style. The film, which has been in the making for 7 years, owing to Gautham Vasudev Menon's own financial constraints, is finally hitting the big screens on November 24th.

The film boasts an ensemble cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Ritu Varma, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, R Radikaa Sarathkumar, Simran, Vinayakan, Divya Dharshini, Munna Simon, Vamsi Krishna, Salim Baig, Sathish Krishnan, Maya S Krishnan and many others playing key roles.

The film, written, produced, and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, has DOPs Manoj Paramahamsa, SR Kathir ISC, and Vishnu Dev handling the visuals while Anthony fulfills editing. The lyrics of the songs are being penned by GVM's long-time collaborator Thamarai, with a fresh face like Paal Dabba as well. The film will be a Harris Jayraj musical coming back with GVM after their 2015 Ajith Kumar starter, Yennai Arindhaal.

Chiyaan Vikram's lineups

Besides the fact that Dhruva Natchathiram is releasing soon, Chiyaan Vikram is also set to appear in the Pa Ranjith film called Thangalaan, which has completed its filming. The film will be based on the period of the British Raj in the setting of KGF mines in Karnataka.

