Dhruva Natchathiram: Gautham Vasudev Menon apologises as Chiyaan Vikram film delayed again; issues statement

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s film, Dhruva Natchathiram, which features Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film, which has been in a production hell since 2016, was finally supposed to release on November 23rd, this year.

However, there was a lot of confusion regarding the film’s release, as the advance bookings in several screens in Tamil Nadu had not opened even as late as November 23rd. In the latest update, Gautham Vasudev Menon has revealed that the film will not be releasing on November 24th. He issued an apology statement on his social media, where he also promised that the film will be released in the coming days. He added that next time it releases it wouldn’t be so chaotic, and would have advance booking and proper screens worldwide. He also showed his gratitude the film has received.

Check out the post below: