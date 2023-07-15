Dhruva Natchathiram: Gautham Vasudev Menon drops a major update on Chiyaan Vikram’s next; puts rumors to rest

Dhruva Natchathiram, the highly anticipated Chiyaan Vikram starrer has been under production for a very long time. The project, which is touted to be a spy thriller, marks Vikram's first onscreen collaboration with the famous filmmaker, Gautham Vasudev Menon. After a very long delay, it was reported that Dhruva Natchathiram will hit the theatres in the Summer of 2023, but the project was postponed again. However, director Gautham Menon has now cleared all air surrounding the project, by dropping a major update on his ambitious film.

Dhruva Natchathiram second single gets a release date

The celebrated filmmaker recently took to his official Twitter handle and dropped a massive update on the Chiyaan Vikram starrer, thus putting all rumors of its further delay to rest. Gautham Vasudev Menon confirmed that the Dhruva Natchathiram promotions are set to kickstart with the release of the film's second single, which is slated to release on July 19, Wednesday.

"Heralding the arrival of DHRUVA NATCHATHIRAM with this song that’s releasing on the 19th... #HisNameIsJohn #DhruvaNatchathiram," reads Gautham Menon's post. The second single of Dhruva Natchathiram, which is believed to be the theme song of protagonist John, played by Chiyaan Vikram, is composed by Harris Jayaraj. More details on the much-awaited song are expected to be revealed very soon.

Check out Gautham Vasudev Menon's Twitter post, below:

About Dhruva Natchathiram

The highly anticipated project features Chiyaan Vikram in the role of John, a highly trained spy who serves the National security agency of India, in Dhruva Natchathiram. John heads a team of 10 secret agents who work for the National security agency of India, under different disguises. Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Verma are playing the female leads in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s film.

Dhruva Natchathiram features Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, R Parthiban, Divyadarshini, Arjun Das, Munna, Vamsi Krishna, and others in pivotal roles. Harris Jayaraj composed the songs and original score for the Dhruva Natchathiram. Anthony handles the editing. The Chiyaan Vikram starrer is jointly produced by Ondraga Entertainment, Kondaduvom Entertainment, and Escape Artists Motion Pictures. The release date of the film is expected to be revealed along with its official trailer, very soon.

