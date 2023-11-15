Dhruva Natchathiram: Gautham Vasudev Menon reveals Chiyaan Vikram’s film has lots of loose ends

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s upcoming film, Dhruva Natchathiram, with Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films. The film that has been in a production hell since 2016 is finally gearing up to hit the silver screens on 24th November, this year.

As the release date approaches, the makers of the film are busy with the film’s promotions as well, giving interviews, releasing trailers, songs, and more. In a recent interview with Cinema Express, Gautham Vasudev Menon revealed that the upcoming film will have a lot of loose ends that have been left on purpose.

Gautham Vasudev Menon says loose ends will be covered in the sequels

Talking in the interview, the ace helmer revealed that he purposefully chose to leave loose ends as he wants the audience to figure them out. He also said that the loose ends would be covered in the upcoming parts of the series. For the unversed, GVM had already mentioned that Dhruva Natchathiram would be a series of films that follow a secret agent team called The Basement.

The Enai Noki Paayum Thota helmer also mentioned that the backstory of Vikram’s character, John, has also been left out to be picked up in the sequels. He added that such a structure would help him take any particular character from the film, and have a future spin-off or sequel with them in the lead, and it would work out as well. The director also reiterated that despite all the loose ends, the film does not feel “jumpy” or “disjointed”. It is a complete film, with the loose ends acting like easter eggs.

More about Dhruva Natchathiram

Dhruva Natchathiram can be considered as Gautham Vasudev Menon’s dream project. In fact, he has mentioned that the reason he got more into acting was so that he can fund the production of the film. The film is said to be a spy action thriller, following the adventures of a group of secret agents known as The Basement, with Chiyaan Vikram’s character leading them.

The film features an ensemble cast including Ritu Varma, Vinayakan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, and many more. The film has been bankrolled by GVM under the banner of Ondraga Entertainment, in collaboration with Oruoorleoru Film House.

