Dhruva Natchathiram: Not Vikram but Rajinikanth was first choice for Gautham Vasudev Menon's spy film

Director-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon is gearing up for his next directorial Dhruva Natchathiram with Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. The film which is a spy action-thriller has been in the making for quite some years now due to Menon’s financial constraints and finally, it is releasing on the 24th of November.

Recently speaking at an interview with Cinema Express, the director shared that he initially didn’t plan Chiyaan Vikram to play the lead role in the film. Menon had originally approached Rajinikanth and Suriya to star in Dhruva Natchathiram, but both deals fell through before Vikram was cast.

Rajinikanth and Suriya for Dhruva Natchathiram

Director Gautham Menon revealed that he had initially approached Rajinikanth to play the lead role in Dhruva Natchathiram. Menon made some changes to the script to suit Rajinikanth's age group, and the actor was interested. However, for other reasons, the film with Rajinikanth did not materialize. The superstar instead opted to work on Kabali, while Dhruva Natchathiram moved forward with Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role.

Menon also approached Suriya initially for Dhruva Natchathiram. However, Suriya had doubts that a spy thriller would work, noting there were no proven examples of the genre succeeding. With Suriya hesitant, that casting option also fell through.

Due to such reasons, Suriya declined the lead role in this film. Interestingly, as per reports, it was also rumored that earlier Gautham Menon also considered Suriya for the lead role of his film Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta (ENPT) that he also declined which further led the script to be taken up by Dhanush.

More about Dhruva Natchathiram

Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam is the next directorial film by Gautham Vasudev Menon after his previous film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu with Silambarasan in the lead role. The film marked the reunion of the actor-director duo after their previous films like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada and a short film called Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn.

Moreover, Dhruva Natchathiram marks the first collaboration of Chiyaan Vikram with the director. The film has an ensemble cast of Ritu Varma, R. Parthiban, Radhika Sarathkumar, Simran, and Vinayakan with Harris Jayraj handling the musical tracks and scores.

