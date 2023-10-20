Dhruva Natchathiram trailer hits theaters with Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo; Gautham Menon hints online release date

Dhruva Natchathiram, the highly anticipated project that has been under production for a very long time, is finally gearing up for its theatrical release this November. Gautham Vasudev Menon, the renowned filmmaker is joining hands with National award-winning actor Chiyaan Vikram for the first time in his career for the project, which is touted to be a spy action movie.

As per the latest updates, the Dhruva Natchathiram trailer has now hit the theatres along with Leo, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer which hit the big screens on October 19, 2023, Thursday. The exciting update was confirmed by director Gautham Vasudev Menon himself, with a recent video that was posted on his official social media handles.

Dhruva Natchathiram trailer hit the theatres with Thalapathy Vijay's Leo

Recently, the acclaimed filmmaker took to his official social media handles and dropped a casual video, in which he is seen having a conversation with a friend about the Dhruva Natchathiram release trailer. Gautham Vasudev Menon, who confirmed that the trailer has been released in theatres along with the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, admitted that it was a conscious decision to release it without massive hype.

However, in the video, the celebrated director also added that the release trailer of Chiyaan Vikram starrer is indeed getting released online, very soon. The makers are planning to drop the Dhruva Natchathiram trailer on social media, exactly five days after its theatrical release. In that case, the trailer will be released mostly on October 24r, Tuesday, on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

Watch Gautham Menon's Instagram video, below:

Dhruva Natchathiram: Here's what we know

As reported earlier, the long-delayed project revolves around a highly trained Indian spy played by leading man Chiyaan Vikram, and the 10-member gang of secret agents headed by him. The much-awaited movie is jointly scripted by director Gautham Menon himself, along with Deepak Venkateshan.

Dhurva Natchathiram features a stellar star cast including Simran, Raadhika Sarathkumar, R Parthiban, Vinayakan, Ritu Varma, Dhivya Darshini, Sathish Krishnan, Vamsi Krishna, and others in supporting roles. Harris Jayaraj has composed songs and the original score for the project, which is set to hit the theatres in two installments.

