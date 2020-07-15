Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana test positive for COVID 19; Hospitalised for mild symptoms

After being tested positive for COVID-19, Dhruva Sarja took to Twitter to share about it and requested everyone who was in his proximity to get tested for Coronavirus.

Kannada star Dhruv Sarja and his wife Prerana have been tested positive for COVID-19. The younger brother of late Chiranjeevi Sarja is currently admitted to hospital for further treatment. Dhruva Sarja took to Twitter to share about it and requested everyone who was close to him in the last few days to get tested for Coronavirus. He tweeted, "My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I'm sure we'll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe." Fans of the actor have been wishing a speedy recovery on social media.

Dhruva Sarja's brother Chiranjeevi Sarja recently passed away after suffering from a massive heart attack. He breathed his last at the Sagar Apollo Hospital in JP Nagar, Bengaluru on June 7. Dhruva recently hit the headlines after he decided to step in to dub for his elder brother's film. As earlier we revealed, Dhruva will dub for his brother in Ram Narayan's upcoming film, Rajamarthanda. The actor has taken the responsibility of the same and has informed about it to the producers.

Meanwhile, check out Dhruva Sarja's tweet below:

My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I’m sure we’ll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe.

ಜೈ ಆಂಜನೇಯ — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) July 15, 2020

Days after his elder brother Chiranjeevi's sudden demise, Dhruva had shared their throwback picture on the Instagram post as his story. He wrote, "I want to you back. Not able to be without you (sic)."

