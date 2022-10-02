Dhruva Sarja and wife Prerana Shankar become parents; Welcome home a baby girl

Dhruva Sarja and his better half Prerana Shankar recently welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl. The actor shared the good news of the arrival of his little bundle of joy through an Instagram post that read, "Blessed with beautiful daughter...Normal Delivery...Thanks to our doctor. Jai Hanuman." As the actor informed, it was a normal delivery. Although the couple has not posted any pictures of the newborn on the internet, the fans are eager to catch a glimpse of the latest addition to the family.

Earlier, Dhruva Sarja had announced the news of their pregnancy with an adorable post on the photo-sharing app with a few sneak peeks from their maternity shoot. Dressed in lovely attires, the couple flaunted the sonogram report in the post and captioned, “We are entering a new phase of life, “a divine one”. Bless the little one coming soon. Jai Hanuman.”

