Dhruva Sarja appeals to his fans not to visit his house on his 32nd birthday

This year had been quite tough for Dhruva Sarja and family as they lost Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's brother and Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja turns 32 today, October 6. As he turns a year older today, fans across the country have been sending him best wishes on social media. Well, this year had been quite tough to deal with for Dhruva Sarja and family as he lost his brother. Also, the global pandemic has changed a lot into everyone's lives. Meanwhile, Dhruva made an appeal to his fans through a tweet on social media. He requested his fans not to visit his home for celebrations.

His tweet in Kannada translates, "Fans are the ones who feed us. You come to our house every year for our birthday. Your admiration is indescribable. We all know about the developments this year. There is no celebration anywhere. I find it hard to ask you not to visit our house. Please wish from wherever you are. Your wishes protect me. Jai Anjaneya." Meanwhile, he was recently seen with his wife at their sister-in-law Meghana Raj's baby shower ceremony.

Dhruva Sarja and family lost Chiranjeevi Sarja a couple of months ago. The actor passed away on June 7 due to cardiac arrest. He was 39.

ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳೇ ನಮ್ ಅನ್ನದಾತರು.ನೀವೇ ನಮ್ಮ ಶಕ್ತಿ.ಪ್ರತಿವರ್ಷ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬಕ್ಕೆ ನೀವು ನಮ್ಮ ಮನೆಗೆ ಬಂದು ತೋರಿಸೋ ಪ್ರೀತಿ,ಅಭಿಮಾನ ವರ್ಣನಾತೀತ.ಈವರ್ಷದ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಗಳು ನಿಮಗೆ ಗೊತ್ತಿರೋದೇ.ಎಲ್ಲೂ ಸಂಭ್ರಮವಿಲ್ಲ.ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳನ್ನು ಮನೆಯಬಳಿ ಬರಬೇಡಿ ಎನ್ನಲು ಮನಸ್ಸಿಲ್ಲ.ನೀವು ಇರುವ ಕಡೆಯಿಂದಲೇ ಹಾರೈಸಿ.ಅದೇ ನನಗೆ ಶ್ರೀರಕ್ಷೆ.ಜೈಆಂಜನೇಯ — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) October 5, 2020

Also Read: Meghana Raj shares PHOTOS from her baby shower; Says it was late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's wish

Meanwhile, the actor has a couple of films to release including Pogaru. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. The upcoming action-drama is written and directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by B. K. Gangadhar under the banner of Sri Jagadguru Movies.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×