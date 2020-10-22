Dhruva Sarja gets emotional after the arrival of Chiranjeevi’s son; Says Chiru is back with him all over again

As photos of the newborn baby with Dhruva Sarja surfaced online, Dhruva Sarja said that he felt like he got back Chiranjeevi all over again.

In what came as a happy news to the fans of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, his wife Meghana Raj Sarja gave birth to a healthy baby boy today. Photos of the little one were shared on social media with blessings and wishes of his fans. Talking to the media about the arrival of the new baby, Dhruva got emotional and said that it made him feel like his brother is back with her yet again. He said that he felt an immense pleasure while holding the baby in his hands.

Addressing the media, Dhruva said, “I am extremely thrilled and feeling an immense pleasure that we have a healthy baby boy. Both Meghana and the child are doing fine. I thank Lord Hanuman for this. Holding my nephew made me feel like Chiru is back with me all over again. He is Chiru's son after all. This feeling is unparalleled and I cannot explain it.” He recalled that his brother was so sure that it will be a boy.

Photos of Dhruva holding the baby in his hands went viral on social media, a few hours after the news about the baby’s arrival surfaced online. Dhruva’s photos where he was seen standing next to a silver cradle went viral a couple of days back. It was reported that Dhruva bought a silver cradle worth Rs 10 lakh for the new baby.

Credits :Press Meet

