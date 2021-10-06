Dhruva Sarja looks bulked up & fierce in special birthday POSTER of Martin; Meghana Sarja sends wishes

Dhruva Sarja is celebrating his birthday today and it is a low-key and working day for him. The actor will not be celebrating his birthday and requested his fans, whom he addresses as VIPs, not to gather in front of his house. However, he a birthday gift to the fans by sharing the new poster of his upcoming pan Indian film Martin.

Dhruva Sarja looks fierce and bulked up in the new poster of Martin. The actor's hands can be seen tied up in chains with Indian written on his bicep.

Directed by AP Arjun, the shooting is processing at a brisk pace as Dhruva is promised his fans to wrap up the film by December. Backed by Uday K Mehta, Martin will be made in Kannada and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Music is composed by Mani Sharma. The film is set for the 2022 release.

Sister-in-law Meghana Sarja took to Instagram and shared a happy photo to wish Dhruva a happy birthday. In the photos, Dhruva and his late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja along with Meghana can be seen in all smiles. Sharing the photo, Meghana wrote, "Happy Birthday Bil."

Also Read:

For the uninitiated, Chiranjeevi Sarja died at the age of 39 at a hospital in Bengaluru on June 7, 2020, due to cardiac arrest. Chiranjeevi Sarja was the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja. Chiranjeevi and Meghana's son, who is of 11 months is named Raayan Raj Sarja.