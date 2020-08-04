  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dhruva Sarja OPENS UP on why he is delaying to dub for his late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja's pending films

Dhruva, who recently recovered from COVID-19, revealed that he will dub for Chiranjeevi Sarja's films but is taking time. Read on to know why.
28067 reads Mumbai
Dhruva Sarja OPENS UP on why he is delaying to dub for his late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja's pending filmsDhruva Sarja OPENS UP on why he is delaying to dub for his late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja's pending films
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last on June 7, 2020, and the news left his fans and close friends from the film industry into shock. The famil f the late actor is still trying to cope with this huge loss. Chiranjeevi Sarja's brother and actor Dhruva Sarja will soon be taking up the responsibility of completing late actor's pending projects. Dhruva, who recently recovered from COVID-19 revealed that he will dub for Chiranjeevi's films but is taking time for a reason. In an interview, he revealed the reason behind delaying to dub for his late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja's pending films.

“I will reveal more as and when we start working on the films. At present, I have agreed to dub Chiru’s portions in Rajamarthanda. I might get emotional watching his visuals at the recording studio, and that is one of the reasons for my decision to take a little more time to start dubbing," Dhruva said in an interview to Cinema Express. He further also said that his brother Chiranjeevi is his guiding force and that he will always follow his footsteps. 

Days after Chiranjeevi's sudden demise, Dhruva had shared their throwback pictures on Instagram. He wrote, "I want to you back. Not able to be without you (sic)."

Also Read: Dhruva Sarja & Prerana test negative for COVID 19; Actor remembers brother Chiranjeevi Sarja for his blessings 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhruva will be seen in Kannada film Pogaru, which stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. 

Credits :Cinema Express

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement