Dhruva Sarja OPENS UP on why he is delaying to dub for his late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja's pending films

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last on June 7, 2020, and the news left his fans and close friends from the film industry into shock. The famil f the late actor is still trying to cope with this huge loss. Chiranjeevi Sarja's brother and actor Dhruva Sarja will soon be taking up the responsibility of completing late actor's pending projects. Dhruva, who recently recovered from COVID-19 revealed that he will dub for Chiranjeevi's films but is taking time for a reason. In an interview, he revealed the reason behind delaying to dub for his late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja's pending films.

“I will reveal more as and when we start working on the films. At present, I have agreed to dub Chiru’s portions in Rajamarthanda. I might get emotional watching his visuals at the recording studio, and that is one of the reasons for my decision to take a little more time to start dubbing," Dhruva said in an interview to Cinema Express. He further also said that his brother Chiranjeevi is his guiding force and that he will always follow his footsteps.

Days after Chiranjeevi's sudden demise, Dhruva had shared their throwback pictures on Instagram. He wrote, "I want to you back. Not able to be without you (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhruva will be seen in Kannada film Pogaru, which stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

