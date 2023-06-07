Dhruva Sarja pays tribute to Chiranjeevi Sarja on his death anniversary; Calls him 'best brother'

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja remembers his late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja on his death anniversary. The actor shared a few throwback photos and they look super young in it. He paid his tribute to Chiranjeevi and called him the best brother in the world.

Dhruva Sarja took to his Instagram story and shared two throwback photos with his late brother Chiranjeevi. The Martin actor wrote, "A brother is a gift to the heart and friend to the spirit. For another pic, he penned emotionally that Chiranjeevi Sarja will always be his best brother.

Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife and actress Meghana Raj Sarja also remembered her late husband with a heartwarming photo.

Check out Dhruva Sarja's post on Chiranjeevi Sarja's death anniversary here:



Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj and son Rayaan

For the unaware, Chiranjeevi Sarja left for a heavenly abode on 7 June 2020, after suffering a heart attack. Actress-wife Meghana Raj was 5 months pregnant with their first child when he passed away. The couple tied the knot on 2 May 2018. Before taking the plunge, these two were in a relationship for around a decade.

Meghana welcomed a baby boy, Raayan Raj Sarja on October 22, 2020, and he is now going to school. Yes, a few days ago, the actress shared an emotional post as her son Raayan attended his first day of play school. Meghana and Raayan posed with thumbs-up gestures with Chiranjeevi's photo frame.

From telling him tales about his late father to teaching him the excellent values of life, Meghana Raj has been an amazing mother. Her son Raayan often remembers his father Chiranjeevi Sarja and calls him 'papa papa', which are too cute for words.

Dhruva Sarja's upcoming films

Dhruva Sarja's next KD- The Devil with filmmaker Prem is one of the most anticipated movies in Kannada. Set in the backdrop of 1970s Bangalore, the film is believed to be a cinematic adaptation of a real-life incident. The film also stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and actress Shilpa Shetty is making her comeback to Sandalwood with the role of Satyavati in the film. KD – The Devil will be a pan-Indian release, ready to entertain the audience in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi languages.