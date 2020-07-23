Dhruva Sarja & Prerana test negative for COVID 19; Actor remembers brother Chiranjeevi Sarja for his blessings

After being tested negative for COVID 19, Dhruva Sarja took to Twitter and thanked everyone for their prayers. He also remembered his late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja for his blessings.

Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana Shankar were tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago. The couple got admitted in a hospital after their diagnosis. After undergoing treatment for the same, the couple got their test done again yesterday and have been tested negative. Dhruva took to twitter and confirmed the same. He shared this happy news with his fans and also thanked them for all the prayers and best wishes.

Dhruva took to Twitter and thanked everyone for their prayers. He also remembered his late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja for his blessings. Dhruva Sarja's uncle Arjun was by his side while he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the hospital. The actor tweeted, "My wife & I have tested negative today for COVID-19.Our gratitude to al ur prayers & mostly my brother's @chirusarja blessing.I wud like to thank my uncle @akarjunofficial who has stood by me in each & every situation.Special thanks to Dr.Surjit Pal Singh & medical help Rajkumar."

My wife & I have tested negative today for COVID-19.Our gratitude to al ur prayers & mostly my brother's @chirusarja blessing.I wud like to thank my uncle @akarjunofficial who has stood by me in each & every situation.Special thanks to Dr.Surjit Pal Singh & medical help Rajkumar. — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) July 22, 2020

Days after Dhruva was tested positive of coronavirus, his cousin and actress Aishwarya Arjun was also tested positive for the deadly virus. She has home quarantined and is being treated by doctors of a private hospital.

"I have recently been tested positive for Covid-19. I am quarantined at home while taking all necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team. To anyone who has been in contact with me in the past few days, please take care," read Aishwarya's Instagram post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhruva will be seen in Kannada film Pogaru, which stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

