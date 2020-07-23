  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dhruva Sarja & Prerana test negative for COVID 19; Actor remembers brother Chiranjeevi Sarja for his blessings

After being tested negative for COVID 19, Dhruva Sarja took to Twitter and thanked everyone for their prayers. He also remembered his late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja for his blessings.
2100 reads Mumbai
Dhruva Sarja & Prerana test negative for COVID 19; Actor remembers brother Chiranjeevi Sarja for his blessingsDhruva Sarja & Prerana test negative for COVID 19; Actor remembers brother Chiranjeevi Sarja for his blessings
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana Shankar were tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago. The couple got admitted in a hospital after their diagnosis. After undergoing treatment for the same, the couple got their test done again yesterday and have been tested negative. Dhruva took to twitter and confirmed the same. He shared this happy news with his fans and also thanked them for all the prayers and best wishes. 

Dhruva took to Twitter and thanked everyone for their prayers. He also remembered his late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja for his blessings. Dhruva Sarja's uncle Arjun was by his side while he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the hospital. The actor tweeted, "My wife & I have tested negative today for COVID-19.Our gratitude to al ur prayers & mostly my brother's @chirusarja blessing.I wud like to thank my uncle @akarjunofficial who has stood by me in each & every situation.Special thanks to Dr.Surjit Pal Singh & medical help Rajkumar." 

Check out the post below: 

Days after Dhruva was tested positive of coronavirus, his cousin and actress Aishwarya Arjun was also tested positive for the deadly virus. She has home quarantined and is being treated by doctors of a private hospital. 

"I have recently been tested positive for Covid-19. I am quarantined at home while taking all necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team. To anyone who has been in contact with me in the past few days, please take care," read Aishwarya's Instagram post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhruva will be seen in Kannada film Pogaru, which stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement