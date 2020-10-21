Dhruva Sarja’s PHOTO with a silver cradle for Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja’s future baby goes viral

Chiranjeevi Sarja's brother Dhruva Sarja has reportedly brought a cradle made of silver to his late brother's future baby.

In what looks like an unbelievable gesture, Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja has reportedly brought a silver cradle as a gift for the yet to be born baby of Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj. In the photo, Dhruva can be seen standing behind a silver cradle smiling his radiant smile. This photo is being circulated across all social media platforms and it goes without saying that fans are happy to see the beautiful bond that the family shares. According to media reports, Dhruva bought the cradle for Rs 10 lakh.

Recently, Meghana Raj took to her social media space and wished Dhruva a happy birthday. Sharing his photo, Meghana wrote, “The way u stand strong beside me is the way i will always stand beside you forever! Promise! My dear birthday boy... i wish only happiness for you... smile just like how our Chiru does... Happiest birthday BIL”. It should be noted that Dhruva Sarja conducted a baby shower for Meghana with close family members in the attending.

The unfortunate demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja is still a huge shock for the Sandalwood film fraternity and his family. It goes without saying that Chiranjeevi Sarja's family will never recover from the loss, but they are doing everything best possible and giving themselves all possible reasons to smile. The actor passed away in Bengaluru due to heart attack a couple of months back. He was 39.

