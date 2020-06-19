Dhruva Sarja shares a fond memory with Chiranjeevi Sarja leaving fans of the late actor teary eyed

The picture shared by Dhruva Sarja on his Instagram story has left the fans and followers of the late actor teary eyed. The photo sees both the actors in a happy mood.

The south actor Dhruva Sarja shared a throwback photo alongside Chiranjeevi Sarja on his Instagram story. The picture shared by Dhruva Sarja left the fans and followers of the late actor teary eyed. The photo sees both the actors in a happy mood. Dhruva is seen in a traditional attire and is all smiles as he posed alongside brother Chiranjeevi Sarja. The unfortunate demise of the Sandalwood actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja left the entire south film industry in a state of shock. The fans and followers of the Amma I Love You actor expressed their shock and disbelief about the actor's death on social media.

The Sandalwood actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 after he suffered a massive heart stroke.Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja passes away in Bangalore at the age of 39. The news reports suggest that the actor complained of severe chest pain after which he suffered a heart stroke. Previous news reports state that the Kannada actor had some respiratory issues due to which he was taken to Sagar Hospital. Many celebrities from the south film industry took to their social media handles to offer condolences to the family of the late actor.

The throwback photo of Dhruva and the late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja has brought back fond memories, but has also left the fans teary eyed. Many fans also left heartfelt message on social media as they fondly remember the late actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja.

