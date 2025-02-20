Dhruvam OTT Release: When and where to watch Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Chiyaan Vikram starrer Malayalam action drama online
Dhruvam remains one of the most iconic Malayalam action dramas. The movie can now be watched online on an OTT platform.
1993-released film Dhruvam continues to store a special place in the hearts of audiences as one of the finest Malayalam action dramas. The movie had performed quite well at the box office back then. And now, the movie can be streamed online by the fans on the OTT platform.
When and where to watch Dhruvam
Malayalam action drama Dhruvam has made its way to the digital space almost 30 years after its theatrical release. Well, fans of the iconic film can easily watch it online via the OTT platform of Prime Video.
Official plot of Dhruvam
The name Dhruvam literally translates to a pole in Malayalam. The film explores themes of justice and fearlessness, packed within the nutshell of a true-blue entertaining action flick.
The story of Dhruvam revolves around the village headman Narsimha Mannadiar who has an insatiable thirst and desire to maintain justice and remain fearless till the very end. His family is respected as nothing less than deities in the entire village.
While everything goes around smoothly under the control of Mannadiar, he is met with a sudden shock after his brother Veerasimha gets brutally killed by a notorious gangster named Hyder.
Narsimha known for his qualms for justice must fight till the very end, not only to get the culprit punished but also to set an example about one’s fight against the wrongs of the society.
Cast and crew of Dhruvam
The main star cast of Dhruvam includes Mammootty, Suresh Gopi and Chiyaan Vikram in his Malayalam debut. Other actors are Jayaram, Gautami, Rudra, Tiger Prabhakar, Janardhanan and others.
The movie is written by AK Sajan and is directed by Joshiy. Its music is composed by SP Venkatesh.
