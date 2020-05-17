Diana To Nayanthara: Did you know her real name is Diana Mariam Kurian & she changed her religion?

Nayanthara's real name is Diana Mariam Kurian and she was born Christian. She apparently changed her name after entering into films.

Nayanthara, one of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema has set a new benchmark in the industry with her every phenomenal performance in the films. While she has been winning hearts with her roles in the film, her personal life has equally been the talk of the town. Not many know she has converted from Christianity to Hinduism. The Lady Superstar's real name is Diana Mariam Kurian and she was born Christian. She apparently changed her name after entering into films. On 7th August 2011, she embraced Hinduism at the Arya Samaj Temple in Chennai and completed the procedure under the guidance of the priest. She chanted the hymns from the Veda and the Gayatri Mantra as a part of the ceremony.

Her stage name 'Nayanthara' became her official name. Malayalam filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, in 2003 signed 19-year-old Diana Mariam Kurian in his film Manassinakkare. The director thought that the debutante’s name should not be associated with the film and so, he shortlisted three new names and the clapboard boy picked his favourite, Nayanthara. Over the years, the stunner has won the hearts of the audience with unconventional roles. She has been upgrading her style and onscreen performance with each film and this is probably her key to stardom. Also, she is one of the few actresses who keeps herself away from the media glare. She rarely interacts with the media and avoids making public appearances.

On the work front, Nayanthara has teamed up with boyfriend Vignesh Shivan for two upcoming films, Netrikann and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal also stars Vijay Sethupathu and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles.

Nayanthara will also be seen as the lead actor in RJ Balaji directorial religious film Mookuthi Amman. She will be seen playing one of the leading ladies in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film.

