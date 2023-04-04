Did actor Suriya’s recent visit to museum spark a controversy?

Suriya has always been the most amiable, likable star in the film industry whose name is greeted with positivity and warmth by even non-followers. He is one of the biggest stars from Tamil cinema who has given equal importance to films that are superstar vehicles, as well as the more low-key artistic projects. This has widened his appeal and following among all sections of the audience. However, the actor ended up creating some controversy recently with his visit to the recently reopened Keezhadi museum in Sivangangai in Tamil Nadu with his wife Jyotika and kids.

The pictures of the family got great love from fans all over. However, the visit has created some controversy as the common folk who visited the museum at the same time as the celebrity family has come out citing some unfair practices from the museum management. The place that has got a lot of historical significance is a crowded place nowadays, especially since the reopening, with people, waiting for hours waiting for their entry. However, the rest of the visitors at the museum had a difficult time with the superstar’s presence in the place. Latest reports coming in claiming that the public was made to wait for the celebrity couple on the premises without entrance, including students, accommodated the star’s family. There has been no response from Suriya’s team but it will be interesting to see the developments in this case in the coming days.

Upcoming Projects

Suriya is currently busy with the shoot of his big-budget fantasy epic directed by Shiva. The film which is yet untitled is tentatively called Suriya 42 The film has been under production for more than a year now in different parts of the country. Disha Patani plays the female lead. The film is touted as one of the biggest films in his career and has already created buzz for its record streaming rights, way above any of the Tamil films recently released. It is one of the most anticipated films to be coming out this year.

