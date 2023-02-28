Did Aditi Rao Hydari confirm her relationship with Siddharth? Check out

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are one of the most popular rumored couples in the South. The duo took the internet by storm with their latest dance reel on the viral Tamil song Tum Tum and left everyone talking about it. Now, the actress has yet again almost validated her relationship with Siddharth indirectly as she reacted to a mushy comment about them. Aditi Rao Hydari reacted to a comment that called her and Siddharth 'lovebirds'. She replied with 'red hearts' to the comment, thereby indirectly substantiating their relationship. Although, neither Aditi nor Siddharth have confirmed their relationship directly, they have always managed to give indirect hints that often catch the headlines.

Here's how Aditi Rao Hydari confirmed relationship with Siddharth:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's viral reel On Monday night, Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram handle and shared a dance reel with her 'monkey' Siddharth. The video instantly went viral on the internet and the couple stole the show with their chemistry and dance moves. Celebrities like Hansika Motwani, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Dia Mirza among others have showered Aditi and Siddharth with some cute comments. Fans also showered immense love on the rumoured couple and wished their wedding as well. They surely have set major couple goals.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's relationship rumours Ever since last year, rumours of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth dating each other have been doing rounds in the news. According to our sources, the duo fell in love on the sets of their film Maha Samudram. And ever since then, the duo have been inseparable and often spends quality time together. They also never miss showering love on each other on special days like birthdays on their social media platforms. Aditi and Siddharth are often spotted together on lunch dates, salon sessions, and more. From AR Rahman's daughter's reception, Mani Ratnam's PS1 event in Chennai to Sharwanand's engagement, they have also attended public gatherings together. Recently, the actress was asked to comment about her dating rumours with Siddharth, during an event of her upcoming film Taj. She reportedly said, “Mujhe abhi bohot bhuk rak rahi hai toh main ja rahi hu khana khane (I am starving right now so I will go and eat)."



