Did Aishwarya Rajesh say she would be better as Srivalli than Rashmika Mandanna in Allu Arjun's Pushpa?

Aishwarya Rajesh, who is promoting her film, Farhana, said in a recent interview that she would be much better as Srivalli than Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa. This statement has created a rage on the Internet. The actress also spoke about her brief stint in Telugu cinema and also opened up about if she had the opportunity to work on a film like Pushpa.

Aishwarya, who predominantly works in the Tamil film industry, starred in Vijay Deverakond's World Famous Lover. It is the only movie of the actress in Telugu and spoke about her brief stint in Tollywood. She said, “I like the Telugu industry but I want to do a good Telugu film like a comeback, which will make my family proud because of my roots. I starred in World Famous Lover opposite Vijay Deverakonda but it didn't work out as expected,"

She further added that if she had the opportunity to work in a film like Pushpa, she would’ve suited to the role of Srivalli more than Rashmika Mandanna. The actress quoted saying, “In case I were given the opportunity, I would have jumped at it. Rashmika played Srivalli well but I feel and believe I would suit the character better." Pushpa: The Rise featured Rashmika as Allu Arjun's love interest and her role was highly appreciated. She also reprising the role in the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is under making.

Professional front

Aishwarya Rajesh's recently released film Farhana is performing well at the box office. Starring Aishwarya Rajesh in the titular role, it features Jithan Ramesh, Kitty, Anumol, and Aishwarya Dutta in pivotal roles. Directed and actor Selvaraghavan is seen in a cameo and music is composed by Justin Prabhakaran.

Farhana has been embroiled in controversy after its release for portraying the Muslim community in a bad light. A few Muslim groups, including the Indian National League (INL), termed the film "anti-Islamic" for her role. Amid the controversy, she reportedly has been provided with police security outside her house in Chennai.

