Did Ajith Kumar step down as driver for his racing team at Dubai 24H series? Find out

Ajith Kumar is extremely passionate about racing cars in addition to acting, and his latest stint at the ongoing Dubai 24H Series is proof of it. The Tamil icon has his own new team, called the Ajith Kumar Racing Team, who are all geared up to take on the challenge in this endurance race.

While social media is filled with glimpses of Ajith from the event, his team recently released an official note announcing that the actor has stepped down from being a driver at the ongoing Dubai 24H Series.

The core committee of the Ajith Kumar Racing Team highlighted that this decision was made in light of a recent crash the actor faced during one of his practice sessions on the track.

They pointed out that the 24-hour racing format is highly demanding and comes with its fair share of challenges. Thus, for Ajith, who is both the owner and a crucial part of the team, it would be in his best interest not to participate fully as a driver.

Describing it as a selfless decision made by AK himself, the team assured fans that he would still remain an integral part of the Dubai 24H Series. In fact, he will ride the Porsche 992 Cup Car as the owner of Ajith Kumar Racing by Bas Koeten, as well as compete independently as a driver for Ajith Kumar Racing by Razoon in a Porsche Cayman GT4.

Check out the announcement here:

On the film front, the actor has two upcoming releases: Good Bad Ugly and Vidamuyaarchi.

