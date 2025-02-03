Did Allu Aravind poke fun at nephew Ram Charan’s underperforming Game Changer? Here's what we know

Ram Charan delivered a mediocre and slightly underperforming year-end release with Game Changer. Despite the promised hype around it, the political thriller did not live up to the expectations of audiences. Moreover, there has also been somewhat controversy brewing when it comes to the matter of the proclaimed box office collections by the makers vis-a-vis what it has actually minted based on trade experts.

Amid it all, Allu Aravind, while attending a pre-release event for his next film, Thandel, made a surprising statement as he shared the stage with Game Changer’s producer Dil Raju.

Well, Allu Aravind talked about Dil Raju to the audience and mentioned how the latter had recently made history. Explaining his context, the senior producer gestured a thumbs down, indicating Game Changer’s underwhelming response. Then, he again showed a thumbs up, indicating the massive response for Sankranti Vasutam.

Finally, Allu Aravind also addressed Dil Raju, who was facing an IT raid at his home.

The senior producer said, “Dil Raju made history recently. One movie of his was like this (gestures down, hinting at Game Changer), while another movie was like this (gestures up, referring to Sankranthi Vastunam). He got raided by the Income Tax (department). A lot happened in a week."

Interestingly, the video of Allu Aravind’s reaction has gone viral on social media and has apparently enraged certain fans of Ram Charan, who have tagged it as a low blow to the latter.

Well, based on the lifetime worldwide collections minted by Game Changer, the Ram Charan Kiara Advani starrer emerged to be a colossal loss-making venture since it could end its theatrical run at only Rs. 178 crores.

Despite being made across a time span of three years on a huge budget and being such an anticipative Sankranthi hit, the movie, as per critics, could not do justice on many ends. The Shankar directorial faltered in various instances, especially with a weak and rather overused screenplay.

Moving on, Ram Charan will collaborate with filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana for his sports drama titled RC16. This film would also star Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.