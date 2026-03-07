Did Allu Arjun’s bouncer push Jr NTR’s body double at Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s reception? Know what happened

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding reception was a star-studded event, with several top celebrities from the Telugu film industry arriving to congratulate the couple. As Allu Arjun also attended the event, a video surfaced showing his bouncer pushing away a man who was later identified as Jr NTR’s body double.

After the video went viral, the body double reacted to the incident through his social media handle.

Did Allu Arjun’s bouncer really push off Jr NTR’s body double?

After the video from Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s reception went viral, numerous Instagram accounts turned it into memes after people recognized that the man being shoved was Jr NTR’s body double, Eshwar.

Recently, Eshwar Harris responded to the incident, saying, “A lot of people are asking me if it’s me with Allu Arjun in this video. Yes, that’s me. What happened was that we were going in at the same time Allu Arjun was arriving. When he was approaching the stage to click pictures, his bouncers thought I was approaching him to click pictures. Or they thought I might block the camera, so they stopped me.”

Brushing off the incident, Eshwar added, “It’s a minuscule thing that’s been zoomed in and out of and turned into something big. Although I must thank everybody for making it viral and giving me that reach.”

Here’s the post:

For the unversed, Eshwar worked as Jr NTR’s body double for a few scenes in RRR and in some advertisements. He was later approached to work in the movie War 2, but he turned down the offer due to low remuneration.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Allu Arjun is next set to appear in the lead role in the movie AA22xA6, directed by Atlee. The upcoming film is said to revolve around a “parallel universe” concept, with Deepika Padukone playing the co-lead and Rashmika Mandanna expected to appear in a negative role.

With Sai Abhyankkar handling the musical compositions, a major glimpse is expected to drop on April 8, 2026, coinciding with the Icon Star’s birthday.

Looking ahead, Allu Arjun also has the movie AA23 (LK07), directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, in his lineup.

ALSO READ: Fauzi Update: Prabhas starrer officially confirms Anupam Kher for period actioner, 'It's an honor to have you'