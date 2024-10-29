Did Allu Arjun's son Ayaan secretly take axe from Pushpa 2 sets for his Halloween party? SEE PIC

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy’s kids have turned up in their spookiest Halloween attires and their daddy dearest has the cutest complaint. The Pushpa actor recently reshared a picture posted by his wife on Instagram stories featuring their adorable kids - Ayaan and Arha. Dropping the adorable photo, Allu Arjun wrote, ‘Ayaann…when did you take my axe from my shoot ?! (sic)” Check out the sweet post below!

Allu Arjun and Sneha’s little princess decided to go with the most adorable yet spookiest ghost, resembling Casper the Friendly Ghost. On the other hand, Ayaan was seen wearing a scary mask and what caught everyone’s attention was the small axe that Allu Arjun jr was holding. It is pertinent to mention that Allu Arjun’s iconic character Pushpa Raj from Sukumar’s Pushpa can be seen holding an axe in a poster from the film and that’s that’s probably what the actor tried hinting at.

It is no surprise that Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are hands-on parents. The Arya actor loves spending time with his wife and kids whenever he gets some time from his schedule. Wife Sneha has recently hosted a fun weekend stay for Ayaan, Arha, and their friends at their lavish residence. The star wife had shared the sweetest video on her Instagram. Check out the video below!

In the video, we can see the kids enjoying the delicious food that was specially prepared for them. Additionally, the kids were seen having the time of their lives as they enjoyed themselves in the large swimming pool.

Meanwhile, talking about Allu Arjun’s work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie which was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on December 6 has now got a new release date. Yes, Pushpa 2 will now be released a day prior on December 5. Apart from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will be seen reprising their roles from the first installment of the franchise.

