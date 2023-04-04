Did Alphonse Puthren just hint at a potential collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha?

Alphonse Puthran is one of the most promising filmmakers who has been going through a rough phase off late with his latest film Gold which was panned by audiences and critics alike. The filmmaker who helmed the blockbuster Premam has been facing criticisms on social media and has taken to replying directly to fans on his social media account. He is very active on social media and the fans got some hot updates from the director about his next projects and aspirational films.

A possible union between Alphonse and Vijay on the cards?

The director took to his Instagram account to welcome superstar Vijay, who started his new Instagram page a few days ago. As a response to a fan’s query asking for a possible collaboration between Vijay, and Samantha in an action film with Alphonse directing, he replied that he would love to make a film with the two stars, rich in love and action. Alphonse had already announced that he would be making his next film in Tamil. He has never been reluctant to openly proclaim his love for working with actors like Kamal Haasan, Vijay, and Rajinikanth even in the past. Ever since the director hinted at a possible collaboration with Vijay, fans have been really excited for more updates on the Vijay starrer, if any such project is to take off.

Tamil debut and collaborations

Alphonse Puthren had a tough time last year in 2022, with the release of his long-awaited third directorial Gold, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara in the lead. The film got a very lukewarm response and the director has not been able to take all the flakes coming his way. He seems to be pretty tired of Malayalam cinema for the time being and has already confirmed his entry into Tamil cinema. He had earlier shared this news on his Instagram account, where he went on to say that he would be associating with Romeo Pictures.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay makes his Instagram debut and creates a new record with BTS' V and Angelina Jolie