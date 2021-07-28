Did Amy Jackson break up with fiance George Panayiotou? Find Out

Amy Jackson, who rose to fame with films like I and 2.0 in the South film industry, took break for her personal life. The actress has been in a long-term relationship with fiance George Panayiotou. Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou welcomed a baby boy in September 2019. However, it seems like they are going through a rough patch in their relationship. Amy Jackson deleted all photos with her fiance George and left everyone wondering if they broke up.

Amy Jackson's Instagram handle is generally filled with her baby and fiance's photos, but now, it looks all empty. She has deleted all photos with her fiance George Panayiotou. This has sparked rumours of their break up. As of now, Amy has not shared any statement regarding her break up with George Panayiotou. But it is anticipated that she has broke up with him and will be back to her professional career in the film industry.

From proposal photos to delivery photos, Amy's Instagram was filled with happy family pictures. They named their son Andreas Panayiotou after George's father. The two were supposed to get married in early 2020 at a destination wedding, but Covid-19 pandemic played a spoilsport in their plans.

Amy Jackson was last seen on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2021. She also shared stunning photos of herself from the event. Professionally, Amy was last seen with Rajinikanth in film 2.0, a sequel of Robot. The film became a blockbuster success at the box office.