Did Amy Jackson just confirm dating Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick with a romantic photo?

Amy Jackson was recently spotted walking hand in hand with Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick in London. Now, the stunner seems to have made her relationship official with Ed Westwick by sharing a romantic photo on Instagram. One can see in the photo, Amy is posing with her arms around Ed while the Gossip Girl fame actor clicks the selfie. Their cosy photo has taken social media by storm.

On the other hand, the Hollywood actor has also subtly confirmed his dating rumours with Indian-British actress Amy Jackson. Ed Westwick posted a photo of them together on his Instagram story and wrote, "Red hot chilli peppers."

For the unversed, Amy Jackson was earlier engaged to George Panayiotou. They got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son Andreas in the same year. George and Amy parted ways last year and the same was confirmed after the actress deleted all photos with her ex from Instagram. However, the actress yet not spoken about it publicly.

George Panayiotou, a multi-millionaire is the son of real estate doyen, Andreas Panayiotou. He owns a nightclub in the Queen's city.

Ed Westwick is popularly known for his iconic portrayal of the casanova Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl.

Amy, last seen in Rajinikanth's 2.0 recently uploaded a series of photos from their holiday getaway. One of the photos saw them chilling in the bed and gazing through the big window.

