Did Anirudh Ravichander’s salary hike lead to AR Rahman and MM Keeravani increasing their pay? REPORT

Anirudh Ravichander has been making waves in his career with chart-topping albums like Jawan, Leo, Devara, and Vettaiyan. Now, it seems that the rockstar has also decided to increase his salary based on the scale of the films he works on.

According to a recent report by Telugu Cinema, the ace musician has reportedly hiked his fee, charging between Rs 10 and 12 crores per project, depending on the film’s scope. Moreover, a report by DNA India suggests that Anirudh’s salary hike has influenced other prominent music directors like AR Rahman and MM Keeravani to increase their remuneration as well.

As per the report, AR Rahman is said to have quoted a fee of Rs 10 crores for his next movie with Ram Charan, tentatively titled RC16 and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Similarly, musician Devi Sri Prasad has reportedly increased his pay to Rs 8 crores, following the success of Pushpa: The Rise.

In addition to his professional success, Anirudh recently made headlines as he celebrated his 34th birthday on October 16, 2024. To mark the occasion, the makers of his upcoming film, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), released the first single titled Dheema.

The song, composed and sung by Anirudh himself, was written by the film’s director, Vignesh Shivan. It is a melodious love track featuring the film’s lead actors, Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty.

Coming to the musician’s work front, Anirudh Ravichander was recently seen composing for the movie Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR and Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan. Both the movies have been earning quite the praise from audiences for Anirudh’s soundtrack.

Moving ahead, the musician is also serving as the composer for films like Vidaamuyarchi starring Ajith Kumar, Thalapathy Vijay’s Thalapathy 69, Sivakarthikeyan starrer SK23, and even Shah Rukh Khan’s next movie.

