Did Chiranjeevi have cancer? Actor reveals the TRUTH

Chiranjeevi recently addressed the rumors about him getting cancer. Fans of the South megastar had been concerned for him after reports stating that the actor had developed cancer started doing rounds. But diffusing all rumors, Chiranjeevi revealed that he was never diagnosed with cancer. He added that he did regular tests which helped him detect non-cancerous polyps which might have turned dangerous if not tested.

Chiranjeevi reveals he did not have cancer

Chiranjeevi recently took to his twitter to address the rumor about him getting cancer. He clarified that he was never diagnosed with cancer. He tweeted in Telugu which translates, “A while ago I spoke about the need to raise awareness about cancer while inaugurating a cancer center. I told you that cancer can be prevented if you undergo regular medical tests.”

The Telugu actor further added that he was alert and did a colonoscopy test. He informed his fans and followers that non-cancerous polyps were detected. The actor added, “I only said, 'If I hadn't done the test first, it would have turned out to be cancer'. That's why everyone should take precautions and undergo medical tests/screening', I only said.”

Chiranjeevi called out some media organizations for not understanding it properly and writing web articles saying he got cancer and he survived due to treatment. The actor said that this has caused unnecessary confusion. Many well-wishers are sending messages about his health. He shared this clarification for all of them. Addressing those media outlets he said, “Also an appeal to such journalists. Don't write nonsense without understanding the subject. Because of this, many people are scared and hurt.”

Fans reaction to Chiranjeevi’s tweet

Fans of Chiranjeevi filled the comment section with love. One fan said, “We love you boss.” Another one shared, “Thank God… since it got detected at early stages.” “Long live chiranjeevi garu..!,” wrote another. Several fans dropped red hearts and praying emojis.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Bholaa Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film is an action entertainer. He will be playing a titular character along with Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh.

