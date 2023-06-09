Did Chris Hemsworth confess he wants to work with RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR?

Chris Hemsworth was recently in India for promotions of his upcoming release, which is the sequel to Extraction on OTT. During the interaction with News18, the Hollywood actor confessed that he wants to work with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. He made this statement after watching RRR and also heaped praise on the film.

Chris Hemsworth is impressed with SS Rajamouli's RRR and called it incredible. He said in an interview that he just watched RRR and thought the film was incredible. The Thor actor quoted saying, “I just watched RRR recently, and I thought the film was incredible. Ram Charan and NTR Jr are amazing, so, if was lucky to work with them, that would be fantastic."



Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Hollywood debut

Post the international success of RRR, many filmmakers and Hollywood stars expressed their desire to work with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Both the stars have also revealed that they will soon make a Hollywood debut as they have interesting things lined up.

Speaking about his Hollywood debut, Ram Charan said, "The talks are happening but how it would transcend into a movie and me walking into sets… there’s definitely going to be news, and it will come out in a couple of months."



About RRR

RRR is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in supporting roles.

RRR's Naatu Naatu song bagged an Oscars award for Best Original and created history. Oscar. It was also performed live and the performance earned a standing ovation. The reception the film receives among the western audiences is something that's never been seen before.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, post-RRR, expectations for the upcoming films of both stars are sky-high. While Ram Charan is busy shooting for Game Changer with director Shankar and Kiara Advani, Ram Charan has interesting line ups like Devara with Koratala Siva and NTR31 with Prashanth Neel.

