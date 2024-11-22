Did Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have a love marriage? Here's a look at their relationship timeline ahead of divorce proceedings

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush shared a bond that began with mutual admiration and respect. They married in 2004 and spent many years creating a life filled with love and shared dreams. Together, they supported each other through several milestones. Despite their strong connection, their journey eventually came to an end. However, today, we will discuss how the former couple first met and fell in love.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush's love story

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s story didn’t begin with love at first sight. Back in 2003, Dhanush was promoting his film Kaadhal Kondein at a theater where Aishwaryaa was also present. She was impressed by his performance and sent him flowers the next day.

Dhanush called her to thank her for the kind gesture. Their conversation continued and slowly they began to connect more. The Raayan actor later shared that they didn’t realize when their feelings for each other grew. Everything just felt natural.

In an interview with Times of India, Dhanush said, "Once the film was over, I was about to leave when the cinema owner introduced me to Rajinikanth sir's daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya. We just said hi to each other and left. The next day, Aishwaryaa sent me a bouquet saying, 'Good work. Keep in touch'. I just took that very seriously."

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush got married at a young age in the presence of their family members and loved ones on November 18, 2004. After a few years of their marriage, the couple welcomed their first son Yatra in 2006 and their second son Linga in 2010.

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush part ways

In 2021, Dhanush took to his social media handles to announce his separation from Aishwaryaa after 18 years of marriage. He wrote, "The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this."

Take a look at the post below:

India Today once reported that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa called it quits due to various reasons. However, his busy work schedule took a toll on his family which led to their separation. The publication stated, "Anyone who knows him can tell that he puts his work before anything else. There have been many instances when his work commitments - traveling between cities and outdoor film shoots - have taken a toll on his family life."

Meanwhile, the former couple filed for divorce in 2022 and the final hearing of their case will take place on November 27.

