Did Dhanush pick his favorite between Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar? Here's what he said

Dhanush interacted with his fans Monday night for a quick chat session on Twitter and answered interesting questions. As fans bombarded him with thousands of questions, he gave few answers, some of which are going viral. From revealing his favorite Telugu hero to choosing between Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay, Dhanush was all in with his replies.

When a fan asked him to say who his favorite Telugu hero was, he quickly replied, "Pawan Kalyan." He also added, "Now other fans don't hate me please." There was a lot of Thala and Thalapathy debate during the session as several fans asked questions regarding them. Another user asked Dhanush if he was a fan of Ajith or Vijay, and the actor replied, "I'm a Rajini fan". The Maari actor added, "I admire follow and learn both of them :) not being diplomatic. Being honest. If u insist I'm a rajini fan."

When Dhanush was asked if he was open to working on villain roles, he said he "would love too." As fans pestered him to say one word about Nayanthara, Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi, he killed it with his responses as he spole about Lady Superstar, "Well everyone loves her. What more to say" and called Samantha "a talented actress."

Check out Dhanush's replies to his fans here:

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Dhanush will be seen next in an upcoming action film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film features Kannada superstars Shiva Rajkumar and Sundeep Kishan in pivotal roles. Priyanka Arul Mohan appears as the female lead in the film. After this, he announced his forthcoming film with Telugu director Sekhar Kammula. However, no major details about the project have been announced yet

He has already announced another film with director Maari Selvaraj, with whom he had collaborated for the cult classic Karnan. The film will be bankrolled by Dhanush’s production house Wunder Bar Films. The film will be yet another unique character for Dhanush from the director of socially relevant, caste-conscious cinema.

