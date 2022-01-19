Did Dhanush refuse to meet Rajinikanth for trying to make amends with Aishwaryaa?

It is now known fact that Dhanush has parted ways with his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth after 18 years of marriage. The duo announced this shocking news through their respective social media handles. Although a reason for their separation is not known, several reasons their break up are doing abuzz on social media. Now, a grapevine suggests that Dhanush has reportedly refused to meet Rajinikanth, his former father-in-law.

According to reports, when Rajinikanth got to know that Dhanush and Aishawaryaa decided to part ways, he tried to make amends and settle down the issue. But Dhanush avoided meeting Rajinikanth and stayed away from the home as he didn't want to disrespect the Thalaivar.

While Dhanush and Aishwaryaa mentioned that they are separating their paths, it is reportedly said that they will not legally separate but will co-parent their sons Yathra and Linga.

On Monday, Dhanush shared a note to announce their separation, which read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."

Meanwhile, a few days ago, fans trended #StayStrongThalaviar on Twitter as they expressed their support and solidarity regarding Aishwaryaa and Dhanush's divorce.

